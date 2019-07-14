Here is our conversation with Ronald Clarke:

Clarke, a 3-star defensive back from Mill Creek High School in Hocshton, GA, is one of seven prospects to commit to App for the class and chose App over offers from Vanderbilt, Syracuse and Navy. In addition, he’d been offered by Ivy League schools Princeton, Yale, Harvard, Cornell and Columbia.

ASI caught up with recent Appalachian State class of 2020 commit Ronald Clarke to learn more about why he decided to become a Mountaineer.

ASI: Appalachian State obviously targeted you, what did the coaches say they liked about your game?

“Based off my tape they said they really like my physicality along with my versatility as a safety.”





ASI: What drew your interest toward App?

CLARKE: “I already knew App was a strong program and I liked how the coaches handled the recruiting process with me.”





ASI: What was the sales pitch from Coach Drinkwitz?

CLARKE: “If you know you know.”





ASI: Was there any hesitation in committing to a rookie head coach?

CLARKE: “Not really. I believe Coach Drinkwitz will do just fine.”





ASI: You had several other schools showing interest in you, so why App State?

CLARKE: “Having the opportunity to win championships and be close to home. I couldn’t say no.”





ASI: What do you think of the town of Boone, App State’s campus, and facilities?

CLARKE: “Didn’t get to explore much of the town yet, but I heard it’s an electric place on game day. And the facilities are great. Can’t wait to see what the new ones will look like.”





ASI: What do you think about the App State football program and where did it stack up with some of the other schools recruiting you the hardest?

CLARKE: “It was always one of my top schools. Just always been impressed with their style of play and ability to compete at a high level.”





ASI: What can App Nation expect from you?

CLARKE: “A diligent and hardworking student athlete, who always has a heart for others.”





