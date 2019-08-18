Carrying The Torch: Shemar Jean-Charles
Following one of the most successful seasons in program history with a final record of 11-2, Sun Belt Championship, and New Orleans Bowl victory, all while fielding one of the youngest teams in the nation, Appalachian State was set up to win and win big for (at least) the next two seasons. That is until some shakeup, some anticipated, occurred for the Mountaineers.
In the days following the team’s 30-19 Sun Belt championship victory over Louisiana-Lafayette, it was announced that head coach Scott Satterfield would accept the same position at Louisville. Immediately, the program’s future, both long and short term, were in question. The team would rally in the short term and come away with a convincing victory over Middle Tennessee in the New Orleans Bowl under the direction of defensive line and interim head coach Mark Ivey. However, a mass exodus would ensue shortly thereafter with a large contingent of the staff following Scott Satterfield out the black and gold door.
As if that wasn’t enough, it was later announced that junior defensive back Clifton Duck would leave the program to pursue a pro career, to go along with the departure of starting corner Tae Hayes. Suddenly the Appalachian State ship had sailed into murky water. With no head coach and now minus both starting cornerbacks, questions would abound for the program, particularly on defense.
While the waters have calmed with a new staff in place and the emergence of potential replacements, one player who will be relied upon to carry the torch for the vaunted Mountaineer defense will be junior Shemar Jean-Charles.
“Sherm” as he is known, arrived at App State from Miramar, FL, where he starred for the Miramar Patriots. The past two seasons he has spent time as the number three cornerback with limited playing time. Now the defensive back finds himself in the next man up role and has the chance to shine at the college level.
“I’m looking forward to this year.” He said. “to taking on that big role and you know trying to help out this defense and trying to help out the team.”
The App State defense tied for first nationally with 73 interceptions between 2015 and 2018, and last season tied for first in the nation with only eight passing touchdowns allowed, ranked fourth in scoring defense, fifth in both passing yards allowed and fewest yards per pass attempt, and third in pass efficiency defense. In order to keep that dominant play going forward, Sherm knows it will take a group effort.
“One of the biggest things is trying to bring the group together as one,” he told ASI.
With several new faces in prominent roles he added confidence will be key.
“Confidence is the biggest thing…we have a lot of guys who didn’t have a lot of playing experience last year and confidence is the biggest thing, especially at corner.”
Despite the lack of experience, defensive coordinator Ted Roof believes Jean-Charles has what it takes to lead the group this fall.
“With Sherm...I think we’ve made some strides,” Roof said. “(Sherm) has shown the ability to carry the load...and has emerged as a guy that’s shown leadership ability for us.”
It is the leadership role the corner knows he must embrace.
“A lot of the younger guys look up to me as the leader of the group,” he said, “And being on the field just being able to take control and show that even though I didn’t have a bunch of reps last year outside of the dime (package) I can still take on that veteran role.”
With Jean-Charles ready to take the reins for the “Legion of Boone,” he sets aside personal acclaim for the betterment of the team.
“I’m team oriented at the end of the day. So just winning a ring would make me happy,” he said.
The Appalachian State defense has one of its next leaders in place for 2019 as Shemar Jean-Charles is ready to lead the Mountaineers into the next chapter.