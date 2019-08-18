Following one of the most successful seasons in program history with a final record of 11-2, Sun Belt Championship, and New Orleans Bowl victory, all while fielding one of the youngest teams in the nation, Appalachian State was set up to win and win big for (at least) the next two seasons. That is until some shakeup, some anticipated, occurred for the Mountaineers.



In the days following the team’s 30-19 Sun Belt championship victory over Louisiana-Lafayette, it was announced that head coach Scott Satterfield would accept the same position at Louisville. Immediately, the program’s future, both long and short term, were in question. The team would rally in the short term and come away with a convincing victory over Middle Tennessee in the New Orleans Bowl under the direction of defensive line and interim head coach Mark Ivey. However, a mass exodus would ensue shortly thereafter with a large contingent of the staff following Scott Satterfield out the black and gold door.



As if that wasn’t enough, it was later announced that junior defensive back Clifton Duck would leave the program to pursue a pro career, to go along with the departure of starting corner Tae Hayes. Suddenly the Appalachian State ship had sailed into murky water. With no head coach and now minus both starting cornerbacks, questions would abound for the program, particularly on defense.



While the waters have calmed with a new staff in place and the emergence of potential replacements, one player who will be relied upon to carry the torch for the vaunted Mountaineer defense will be junior Shemar Jean-Charles.



“Sherm” as he is known, arrived at App State from Miramar, FL, where he starred for the Miramar Patriots. The past two seasons he has spent time as the number three cornerback with limited playing time. Now the defensive back finds himself in the next man up role and has the chance to shine at the college level.

