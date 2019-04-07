BOONE – Slotted during the month of March are the bulk of spring practices and spring games across college football. It is during this time that coaches are attempting to find replacements for many starters and get a gauge for where their team stands.



Of course, some players are more difficult to replace than others and for some fortunate programs, the next man up is already in place. For new App State Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz, one of those men is Camerun Peoples.

With Jalin Moore off to the NFL, the Mountaineers look for another next man up opportunity with a loaded room. While we’ll most likely see a committee approach with Darrynton Evans and Malik Williams already in place, Peoples is someone to watch. He was held in high regard by the previous coaching staff and as a redshirt freshman this fall it could be his time to shine.

Without exhausting his freshman year of eligibility, Peoples provided a taste of what’s to come in 2019.

“It was a great opportunity,” he recently said. “You’re sitting there learning from running backs like Jalin and Darrynton and absorbing, and then finally just getting my chance to get my feet wet…I was ready for the opportunity and it was a great experience.”

