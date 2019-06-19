App State Football Racking Up Preseason Honors
BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State is a championship favorite in all four of the leading national magazines that preview the 2019 college football season, and their all-conference teams are filled with App State standouts.
Phil Steele, Athlon, Street & Smith and Lindy’s all break down the Sun Belt Conference with division race predictions, and reigning league champ Appalachian State is picked to win the East Division by all four publications. Running back Darrynton Evans even appears on the cover of the Phil Steele magazine that will be available on the East Coast.
Evans, Zac Thomas (quarterback), Corey Sutton (receiver), Victor Johnson (offensive lineman), Noah Hannon (center), Akeem Davis-Gaither (linebacker) and Desmond Franklin (safety) were first-team selections in all four publications. Jordan Fehr (linebacker) is a first-team pick in three of the publications, and Josh Thomas (safety) joins Collin Reed (tight end) as a first-team pick in two of them.
Additionally, there was preseason all-league recognition for linebacker Noel Cook (second team in one publication), offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil (highlighted by a third-team selection), receiver Thomas Hennigan (third-team receiver and punt returner), Evans (third-team kick returner), running back Marcus Williams Jr. (fourth team), defensive end Demetrius Taylor (fourth team), defensive end Elijah Diarrassouba (fourth team), punter Clayton Howell (fourth team) and kicker Chandler Staton (fourth team).
Street & Smith named first-year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz the league’s Most Innovative Coach, Zac Thomas the league’s best Heisman Hopeful (and Best Passing QB), Evans the league’s Top Scholar, Davis-Gaither the league’s Hardest Hitter and Jalen Virgil the league’s Fastest Receiver.
Lindy’s, meanwhile, recognized Thomas as the preseason Sun Belt MVP, Most Accurate Passer and quarterback with the Strongest Arm while declaring Johnson the Best Pass Blocker, Sutton the Most Dangerous Deep Threat and redshirt freshman running back Camerun Peoples the league’s preseason Newcomer of the Year. Of the Sun Belt’s top 10 “NFL Talents” from Lindy’s, App State was represented by Johnson (No. 3), Davis-Gaither (No. 4), Franklin (No. 6) and Sutton (No. 9) among upperclassmen from the 10-team league.
Athlon, which grades position groups in the Sun Belt, ranked App State’s offensive linemen and linebackers No. 1. The running backs and receivers were each No. 2.
The Mountaineers return 17 of their primary 22 starters on offense and defense from an 11-2 team in 2018.
TEAM RECOGNITION
East Division Champion: Phil Steele, Athlon, Street & Smith, Lindy’s
Most Innovative Coach: Eliah Drinkwitz (Street & Smith)
Best OL unit: Athlon
Best LB unit: Athlon
No. 2 RB unit: Athlon
No. 2 WR unit: Athlon
OFFENSE
QB Zac Thomas
First team: Phil Steele, Athlon, Street & Smith, Lindy’s
Best passing QB: Street & Smith
Heisman Hopeful: Street & Smith
Sun Belt MVP: Lindy’s
Most Accurate Passer: Lindy’s
Strongest Arm: Lindy’s
RB Darrynton Evans
First team: Phil Steele, Athlon, Street & Smith, Lindy’s
Top Scholar: Street & Smith
WR Corey Sutton
First team: Phil Steele, Athlon, Street & Smith, Lindy’s
Most Dangerous Deep Threat: Lindy’s
No. 9 NFL Talent: Lindy’s
OT Victor Johnson
First team: Phil Steele, Athlon, Street & Smith, Lindy’s
Best Pass Blocker: Lindy’s
No. 3 NFL Talent: Lindy’s
C Noah Hannon
First team: Phil Steele, Athlon, Street & Smith, Lindy’s
TE Collin Reed
First team: Phil Steele, Lindy’s
Second team: Athlon
OL Ryan Neuzil
Third team: Phil Steele,
Fourth team: Athlon
WR Thomas Hennigan
Third team: Phil Steele
RB Marcus Williams Jr.
Fourth team: Athlon
WR Jalen Virgil
Fastest Receiver: Street & Smith
RB Camerun Peoples
Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year: Lindy’s
DEFENSE
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither
First team: Phil Steele, Athlon, Street & Smith, Lindy’s
Hardest Hitter: Street & Smith
No. 4 NFL Talent: Lindy’s
LB Jordan Fehr
First team: Phil Steele, Street & Smith, Lindy’s
Second team: Athlon
S Desmond Franklin
First team: Phil Steele, Athlon, Street & Smith, Lindy’s
No. 6 NFL Talent: Lindy’s
S Josh Thomas
First team: Athlon, Lindy’s
Second team: Phil Steele
LB Noel Cook
Second team: Phil Steele
DE Demetrius Taylor
Fourth team: Athlon
DE Elijah Diarrassouba
Fourth team: Phil Steele
SPECIAL TEAMS
KR Darrynton Evans
Third team: Phil Steele, Athlon
PR Thomas Hennigan
Third team: Athlon
Fourth team: Phil Steele
P Clayton Howell
Fourth team: Phil Steele
K Chandler Staton
Fourth team: Phil Steele