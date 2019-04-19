BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State and Charlotte will play a four-game football series from 2026-29, the two schools announced Friday.



Each team will play two home games and two road games, as follows:



· Sept. 19, 2026 – Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.

· Sept. 18, 2027 – Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

· Sept. 16, 2028 – Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.

· Sept. 15, 2029 – Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.



The Mountaineers won the teams’ first meeting of a home-and-home series last year in Charlotte by a score of 45-9. It was the first contest between the Mountaineers and the 49ers, whose football program was established in 2013. They will square off again this year on Sept. 7 in Boone.



App State also has future series scheduled against in-state programs East Carolina and North Carolina. The ECU series will be played in 2021 (Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte), 2023 (Boone), 2024 (Greenville) and 2026 (Greenville). The UNC series is set for this year (Chapel Hill), 2022 (Boone) and 2023 (Chapel Hill).





App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin:

“I’m excited about playing football against another in-state school. Thanks to Mike Hill and his team for working with us to get this scheduled. Regional games make sense. It’s great for college football, great for our state, and great for both fanbases to be able to travel to a game within two hours, home or away. We saw the passion for this game last year in Charlotte, and we’re expecting a sellout crowd at The Rock this fall. We have been trying to get this series on the books for a while and wanted to lock in the years as soon as possible.”





Charlotte Director of Athletics Mike Hill:

“This is such a natural rivalry, and I am excited for our program to be able to compete against App on a more regular basis. I appreciate Doug Gillin for working with us to schedule this series. We would have liked to have started the series sooner but several long-term contracts on both sides prevented us from doing so. We are looking forward to our trip to Boone this fall as well as this future rivalry series.”





Future App State Football Nonconference Opponents

2019 Aug. 31 vs. EAST TENNESSEE STATE Sept. 7 vs. CHARLOTTE Sept. 21 at North Carolina Nov. 9 at South Carolina





2020 Sept. 5 vs. MORGAN STATE Sept. 11 at Wake Forest Sept. 19 at Wisconsin Sept. 26 vs. MASSACHUSETTS 2021 Sept. 4 vs. East Carolina (Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, N.C.) Sept. 11 at Miami (Fla.) Sept. 18 vs. ELON Sept. 25 vs. MARSHALL 2022 Sept. 3 vs. NORTH CAROLINA Sept. 10 at Texas A&M Sept. 17 at Marshall Sept. 24 vs. THE CITADEL





2023 Sept. 2 vs. GARDNER-WEBB Sept. 9 at North Carolina Sept. 16 vs. EAST CAROLINA Sept. 23 at Wyoming 2024 Aug. 31 vs. EAST TENNESSEE STATE Sept. 7 at Clemson Sept. 14 at East Carolina 2025 Sept. 20 vs. SOUTH CAROLINA 2026 Sept. 5 at East Carolina

Sept. 19 vs. CHARLOTTE 2027 Sept. 18 at Charlotte

TBA at South Carolina



2028 Sept. 16 vs. CHARLOTTE



2029 Sept. 15 at Charlotte













