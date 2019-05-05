Former Western Michigan University receiver Keishawn Watson has decided to continue his college football career at Appalachian State, Watson announced on Twitter, and the grad transfer will suit up for the Mountaineers this fall.

This marks the second consecutive year the Mountaineers will add a grad transfer at the wideout position as the team added Kansas State transfer Dominique Heath in 2018.

The addition of Watson will add another weapon to the already talented wide receiving corps that includes returning starters Corey Sutton and Thomas Hennigan.

As a junior in 2018, Watson caught 25 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos.

In 2017, Watson led the Broncos with 41 receptions and seven touchdowns along with 374 receiving yards. The 5-11 receiver also threw two touchdowns, both to quarterback Jon Wassink.

Watson was scheduled to graduate in April and intends to play his fifth-year senior season in Boone in 2019. Upon completion of his degree, Watson will be eligible to play this coming season and could contribute immediately to the new look App State offense.





