BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State Football's two nationally televised midweek games now have kickoff times, and back-to-back home games to start the 2019 season will be shown on ESPN+.

ESPN on Thursday announced the times for all of its Sun Belt Conference midweek games, and App State's road game at Louisiana on Wednesday, Oct. 9, will be played at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on ESPN2. The Mountaineers' home game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Oct. 31, will have an 8 p.m. start time on ESPNU.

ESPN also announced that App State's home opener against East Tennessee State on Aug. 31, as well as the Mountaineers' next home game against Charlotte on Sept. 7, will be shown on ESPN+. Both of those games in Kidd Brewer Stadium have 3:30 p.m. kickoff times.

All six home games on the regular-season schedule for App State have designated kickoff times, and ESPN revealed Thursday that the Sun Belt's second league championship game will begin at noon on Dec. 7. The winners of the East and West divisions will play that day on ESPN or ESPN2.

The inaugural Sun Belt Championship Game was held in Boone last year, and App State secured a third straight league title thanks to its 30-19 win against West Division champion Louisiana.

The Mountaineers return 17 of their primary 22 starters on offense and defense from an 11-2 team in 2018, and Eliah Drinkwitz is preparing for his first season as the program's head coach.

Fans interested in purchasing 2019 football season tickets and joining the Yosef Club can do so online by clicking HERE, by calling 828-262-2079 or by visiting the App State Athletics ticket office, located at the Holmes Center.

Celebrations for the 2019 Hall of Fame class and 30th anniversary of coach Jerry Moore's arrival in Boone will be held Aug. 31 to coincide with the home opener against East Tennessee State, and a White Out will be held in Kidd Brewer Stadium during the Sept. 7 home game against Charlotte.

The home game against Georgia Southern on Halloween night will be a "Black Thursday" game in the tradition of the Black Saturday contests that have been a highlight of the football schedule since the 1980s.





2019 App State Football Schedule

Sat., Aug. 31 vs. East Tennessee State (Hall of Fame/Jerry Moore 30th anniversary celebration), 3:30 p.m. [ESPN+]

Sat., Sept. 7 vs. Charlotte, 3:30 p.m. [ESPN+]

Sat., Sept. 21 at North Carolina, TBA

Sat., Sept. 28 vs. Coastal Carolina* (Family Weekend), 3:30 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 9 at Louisiana*, 8 p.m. [ESPN2]

Sat., Oct. 19 vs. ULM* (Homecoming), 3:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 26 at South Alabama*, TBA

Thurs., Oct. 31 vs. Georgia Southern*, 8 p.m. [ESPNU]

Sat., Nov. 9 at South Carolina, TBA

Sat., Nov. 16 at Georgia State*, TBA

Sat., Nov. 23 vs. Texas State* (Senior Day), 2:30 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 29 at Troy*, 6 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 7 – Sun Belt Championship Game, Teams TBD, Noon [ESPN or ESPN2]

*Sun Belt game

Home game in bold

All times Eastern and subject to change



















