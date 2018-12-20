BOONE, N.C. -- All five starters scored in double figures as Appalachian State men's basketball recorded a 99-60 victory over Milligan on Thursday evening in the Holmes Center.

The win marks the second straight perfect non-conference home slate for App State (5-7). With a 5-0 non-conference home record this season, a 4-0 mark last season and three straight home wins to close out the 2016-17 non-conference home schedule, the Mountaineers have now won 12 straight non-conference home contests.

Ronshad Shabazz finished with a game-high 29 points on 10-of-15 (66.7 percent) shooting and a 7-of-10 (70.0 percent) clip from deep. The seven made three-pointers represents a new season high for Shabazz.

Isaac Johnson had a strong all around performance, tallying 20 points on 8-of-12 (66.7 percent) shooting, seven rebounds, a career-high seven assists and a season-best three steals.

Hunter Seacat posted his first career double-double with career-highs of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Adrian Delph added 11 points on 4-of-6 (66.7 percent) shooting and Tyrell Johnson had 11 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Aaron Levarity led the Buffaloes (7-6) with 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Mountaineers jumped out to a quick 13-4 lead in the early going, only to see Milligan storm back and take a 21-20 lead with 10:58 left in the opening half. App State responded with the next seven points to open a 27-21 edge and took a 40-31 advantage into the intermission.

In the second half, the Black and Gold scored the first eight points to extend its lead to 48-31. Milligan would trim the App State lead to 14 points, but the Mountaineers extended their advantage to 71-49 with 8:11 to play. Following a basket by Levarity, the Black and Gold answered with a 20-6 run to put the game out of reach.

The Mountaineers finished 37-of-68 (54.4 percent) from the field and went 13-of-26 (50.0 percent) from beyond the arc. The Black and Gold also held a 45 27 edge in the rebounding battle and dished out 21 assists, which was just one shy of a season-high of 22 set versus Mars Hill in the season opener.

Appalachian State will take some time off for the holiday and will close out non-conference play on Dec. 30 with a road contest at Saint Louis. Tip is set for 3 p.m. EST.

