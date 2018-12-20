Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-20 23:13:51 -0600') }} basketball Edit

App Rolls Past Milligan

Fozhspa6o5hmacpzqpir
Mountaineers pick up their fifth victory of the season cruising past visiting Milligan on Thursday night.
App State Athleitcs
App State Athletics
App State Athletics

BOONE, N.C. -- All five starters scored in double figures as Appalachian State men's basketball recorded a 99-60 victory over Milligan on Thursday evening in the Holmes Center.

The win marks the second straight perfect non-conference home slate for App State (5-7). With a 5-0 non-conference home record this season, a 4-0 mark last season and three straight home wins to close out the 2016-17 non-conference home schedule, the Mountaineers have now won 12 straight non-conference home contests.

Ronshad Shabazz finished with a game-high 29 points on 10-of-15 (66.7 percent) shooting and a 7-of-10 (70.0 percent) clip from deep. The seven made three-pointers represents a new season high for Shabazz.

Isaac Johnson had a strong all around performance, tallying 20 points on 8-of-12 (66.7 percent) shooting, seven rebounds, a career-high seven assists and a season-best three steals.

Hunter Seacat posted his first career double-double with career-highs of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Adrian Delph added 11 points on 4-of-6 (66.7 percent) shooting and Tyrell Johnson had 11 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Aaron Levarity led the Buffaloes (7-6) with 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Mountaineers jumped out to a quick 13-4 lead in the early going, only to see Milligan storm back and take a 21-20 lead with 10:58 left in the opening half. App State responded with the next seven points to open a 27-21 edge and took a 40-31 advantage into the intermission.

In the second half, the Black and Gold scored the first eight points to extend its lead to 48-31. Milligan would trim the App State lead to 14 points, but the Mountaineers extended their advantage to 71-49 with 8:11 to play. Following a basket by Levarity, the Black and Gold answered with a 20-6 run to put the game out of reach.

The Mountaineers finished 37-of-68 (54.4 percent) from the field and went 13-of-26 (50.0 percent) from beyond the arc. The Black and Gold also held a 45 27 edge in the rebounding battle and dished out 21 assists, which was just one shy of a season-high of 22 set versus Mars Hill in the season opener.

Appalachian State will take some time off for the holiday and will close out non-conference play on Dec. 30 with a road contest at Saint Louis. Tip is set for 3 p.m. EST.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}