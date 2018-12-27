BOONE, N.C. – Appalachian State head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced Thursday that Jeff Jones has been named Director of Athletic Performance for football.



“We are excited to welcome Jeff and his family to the App Family,” Drinkwitz said. “Jeff takes great pride in having a superior strength and conditioning program. His focus will be on player development, toughness and discipline.”



Jones’ career has included being part of championship football teams at Auburn (2013 SEC Champion and national runner-up), Arkansas State (2012 Sun Belt Champion) and Boise State (2006, 2008 and 2009 WAC Champion; 2007 and 2010 Fiesta Bowl Champion).



“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join the App State family,” Jones said. “App State is a special place, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with Coach Drinkwitz and his staff. I keep hearing about the outstanding culture and tradition of App State Football. I can’t wait to be part of it.”



Jones comes to the High Country after serving as the director of athletic performance at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, since 2016. While at Luther, he was responsible for the design and implementation of athletic performance programs for all 19 varsity sports.



Prior to Luther, Jones served as an assistant athletic performance coach at Auburn, working specifically with football from 2012-16. He helped design the offseason training program for the Tigers and implemented programs for NFL combine preparation and NFL Pro Days.



He worked at Arkansas State in 2012 as the director of athletic performance for baseball and head assistant of athletic performance in football, while he served as an assistant director of athletic performance at Boise State from 2007-12. In addition to working with the Broncos’ football team, he had primarily responsibility for the strength and conditioning of the gymnastics, men’s and women’s tennis and softball teams during that time.



Jones earned his Bachelor of Arts in exercise science-health promotion from Central College (Pella, Iowa) in 2006 and obtained his Masters of Education in curriculum and instruction in foundational studies from Boise State in 2011. While at Central, he was a four-year member of Dutch football teams that captured two Iowa Conference titles and tallied a record of 28-13.



A member of the NSCA-CSCS, Jones is a certified speed and agility coach by the CSAC, and has certificates in CPR/AED and in muscle activation techniques by MAT Jumpstart.



Jones and his wife, Rachael, have one son, Colt.

