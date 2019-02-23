BOONE, N.C. -- Appalachian State men's basketball dropped a 92-69 contest to Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon inside the Holmes Center.

Justin Forrest tallied a team-high 15 points, two rebounds and a steal for App State (9-18, 4-10 SBC).

Ronshad Shabazz added 12 points, four rebounds and two steals. With a free throw at the 14:01 mark of the second half, Shabazz moved into 10th place all-time in Sun Belt history in points scored with his 1,949th career point.

Hunter Seacat added nine points and six rebounds, while Isaac Johnson tallied eight points, a game-high 12 rebounds, a team-high three assists and two steals. Johnson had now reached double figures in the rebounding department 11 times this season.

Adrian Delph chipped in with eight points and a game-high three steals.

Shabazz broke an early 5-5 tie with a three-pointer and the Mountaineers pushed their lead to 11-7 with 15:20 left in the opening half on a trey from Bennett Holley.

Georgia Southern (18-10, 10-5 SBC) used a 7-0 spurt to open a 20-13 lead, only to see the Black and Gold trim its deficit to 24-21 with just over nine minutes left in the opening half. From there, the Eagles closed the half on a 28-13 run to take a 52-34 edge into the break.

Trailing 57-39 early in the second half, the Mountaineers scored eight consecutive points to cut the Eagles lead to 57-47 with 14:01 remaining in the game. Georgia Southern pushed its lead back to 16 points at 66-50 and put the game away with a late 9-3 run.

Tookie Brown led the Eagles with a game highs of 28 points and eight rebounds. Simeon Carter had 18 points off the bench and Montae Glenn tallied 10 points and seven rebounds.

Appalachian State will hit the road for its final road trip of the season next week. The Black and Gold will take on ULM on Thursday evening at 8 p.m. EST and Louisiana on Mar. 3 at 2:30 p.m. EST. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Appalachian Sports Network from IMG Learfield College.



