App Football's New Year's Resolutions
As New Year’s celebrations are set to commence and the confetti is ready to be dropped, many Americans are making their New Year’s Resolutions. As we bid farewell to 2018 and the banner year it was for Appalachian State Football, it’s time to make some resolutions, App State style.
As kind as 2018 was to the Mountaineers there is always room for improvement, and despite being 9 months away from the 2019 season kicking off, it is never too early to look ahead and plan for the new year.
Quarterback Depth
Coming into 2018, one of the biggest question marks was the quarterback position as a whole. However, Zac Thomas quickly quelled those concerns with his strong play from game one. What wasn’t strong was the performance of the QBs behind him on the depth chart. As we found out in Statesboro, that is an area that needs improvement.
Backup quarterbacks Peyton Derrick and Jacob Huesman combined to throw four interceptions after Thomas went down on the third play of the game. Neither one was able to establish any sort of rhythm with the offense as the duo completed just 11 of 26 passes for 140 yards.
While App proved it could win without Thomas the following week against Coastal Carolina, the play of starting QB Jacob Huesman was far from encouraging. The sophomore completed just 9 of 19 passes for 127 yards and two interceptions.
App would be well served to improve the depth behind Thomas should injury strike the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year once again.
Defeat a Power Five Program
Despite owning the moniker of giant slayers, App has been winless against Power Five competition since defeating Michigan in 2007. To be clear, App has held its own against power programs recently, which was evidenced in week one of 2018 in an overtime loss in Happy Valley.
Looking ahead at the 2019 schedule, App will have two cracks at ending its winless streak. The good news is that neither opponent appears to be as daunting as Penn State, Tennessee, or Georgia which will give App its best chance to pull off an upset in several years.
The first opportunity will perhaps be the most likely one to come out in the Mountaineers’ favor. App will make the short trip to Chapel Hill on September 21 for an in-state showdown with the Tar Heels.
The recent struggles of North Carolina are well documented and App could actually come into the game as the favorites. However, Mack Brown will be out to prove Carolina football is back and this first of three-game series should ignite a great in-state rivalry. Another intriguing storyline to watch is Eliah Drinkwitz matching wits with Brown as the new App head coach was undefeated against UNC as the offensive coordinator at rival NC State.
The second matchup pits App against South Carolina, which will be a late season battle for both teams. App will hit the road to Columbia on November 9 to renew the old rivalry.
The Gamecocks will be the latest SEC opponent for the Mountaineers, following recent trips to Tennessee in 2016 and Georgia in 2017.
App and USC met on the gridiron 9 times between 1972 and 1988. Appalachian State is 1-8 in the series, with the lone win coming in a 39-34 decision in 1975.
With this matchup will come a familiar face for App as former quarterback Taylor Lamb is a graduate assistant for the Gamecocks.
Like the game with UNC, this will also be the first in a three game series.
Find a Pair Of CBs
Regardless of the new defensive scheme for 2019, App will have to find a replacement for Tae Hayes and Clifton Duck at cornerback. “The Legion of Boone” has helped spur App’s success on defense in recent years and Hayes and Duck have played huge roles.
Over the course of his four year career, Hayes tallied 135 tackles, 9 interceptions, and 33 pass deflections. In three seasons, Duck started 39 times and intercepted 13 passes. While Duck grabbed much of the attention of opposing teams, finding a suitable replacement for Hayes will be key as well.
Get Thomas Hennigan More Involved Offensively
With the additions of Kansas State transfers Dominique Heath and Corey Sutton, a dip in production was expected for Thomas Hennigan. However, the sophomore wideout went from the top receiving option to playing second and third fiddle in the passing game.
In his freshman season, Hennigan blossomed into a star as he hauled in 45 catches for 585 yards and 7 touchdowns, all good for second on the team. The 7 touchdown receptions also ranked second place nationally among the nation’s true freshman.
Compare those numbers to this past campaign’s total of 29 catches, 329 yards, and one score. Hennigan’s yards per game total dropped by 20 from 45 to 25, and his lone touchdown catch didn’t come until the bowl game.
With a new head coach in Drinkwitz, who will also double as the offensive coordinator, and his up-tempo, pro-style offense, it should afford Hennigan even more opportunities. Given the departure of Dominique Heath, the team will need a step up from the two year starter from Guilford.
There we have the New Year’s Resolutions for Mountaineer football as we head into 2019. Hopefully it will be another prosperous year for App, and with 18 returning starters we might see the Black and Gold in action next New Year’s Day.