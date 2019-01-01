As New Year’s celebrations are set to commence and the confetti is ready to be dropped, many Americans are making their New Year’s Resolutions. As we bid farewell to 2018 and the banner year it was for Appalachian State Football, it’s time to make some resolutions, App State style. As kind as 2018 was to the Mountaineers there is always room for improvement, and despite being 9 months away from the 2019 season kicking off, it is never too early to look ahead and plan for the new year.

Quarterback Depth Coming into 2018, one of the biggest question marks was the quarterback position as a whole. However, Zac Thomas quickly quelled those concerns with his strong play from game one. What wasn’t strong was the performance of the QBs behind him on the depth chart. As we found out in Statesboro, that is an area that needs improvement. Backup quarterbacks Peyton Derrick and Jacob Huesman combined to throw four interceptions after Thomas went down on the third play of the game. Neither one was able to establish any sort of rhythm with the offense as the duo completed just 11 of 26 passes for 140 yards. While App proved it could win without Thomas the following week against Coastal Carolina, the play of starting QB Jacob Huesman was far from encouraging. The sophomore completed just 9 of 19 passes for 127 yards and two interceptions. App would be well served to improve the depth behind Thomas should injury strike the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year once again.



Defeat a Power Five Program Despite owning the moniker of giant slayers, App has been winless against Power Five competition since defeating Michigan in 2007. To be clear, App has held its own against power programs recently, which was evidenced in week one of 2018 in an overtime loss in Happy Valley. Looking ahead at the 2019 schedule, App will have two cracks at ending its winless streak. The good news is that neither opponent appears to be as daunting as Penn State, Tennessee, or Georgia which will give App its best chance to pull off an upset in several years. The first opportunity will perhaps be the most likely one to come out in the Mountaineers’ favor. App will make the short trip to Chapel Hill on September 21 for an in-state showdown with the Tar Heels. The recent struggles of North Carolina are well documented and App could actually come into the game as the favorites. However, Mack Brown will be out to prove Carolina football is back and this first of three-game series should ignite a great in-state rivalry. Another intriguing storyline to watch is Eliah Drinkwitz matching wits with Brown as the new App head coach was undefeated against UNC as the offensive coordinator at rival NC State. The second matchup pits App against South Carolina, which will be a late season battle for both teams. App will hit the road to Columbia on November 9 to renew the old rivalry. The Gamecocks will be the latest SEC opponent for the Mountaineers, following recent trips to Tennessee in 2016 and Georgia in 2017. App and USC met on the gridiron 9 times between 1972 and 1988. Appalachian State is 1-8 in the series, with the lone win coming in a 39-34 decision in 1975. With this matchup will come a familiar face for App as former quarterback Taylor Lamb is a graduate assistant for the Gamecocks. Like the game with UNC, this will also be the first in a three game series.



