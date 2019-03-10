BOONE, N.C. -- Appalachian State men's basketball fell to South Alabama by a 78-71 score on Saturday afternoon in its regular season finale on Senior Day.

Prior to tip, the Mountaineers (11-20, 6-12 SBC) honored three support staff members in Jon Garst, Josh Harris and Zac Lyon and seven student-athletes in Trey Ford, Bennett Holley, Nick Hough, Tyrell Johnson, Kevin Kerley, Ronshad Shabazz and Jake Wilson.

Justin Forrest finished with a team-high 21 points and four assists. Shabazz added 16 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Adrian Delph had nine points, five rebounds and three assists, while Hunter Seacat tallied eight points on 3-of-3 shooting and four rebounds.

App State used an early 6-0 run to jump in front 10-5 and built its lead to 13-7 on a trifecta from Shabazz with 13:39 left in the first half. South Alabama (15-16, 8-10 SBC) countered with the next six points to knot the score at 13-13 and took a 23-22 lead at the 5:21 mark of the first half on a three-pointer from Kory Holden. The Jaguars took a 36-30 lead into the break.

In the second half, South Alabama scored the first five points to expand its lead to 41-30 with just under 19 minutes remaining. The Jaguars pushed their lead to 13 points at 65-52, only to see the Black and Gold pull to within six points at 71-65 on a three-pointer from O'Showen Williams with 3:56 to go.

App State pulled to within five points of a free throw from Forrest with 24 seconds left. South Alabama split a pair of free throws on its next possession with 22 seconds left. Shabazz then made on of two free throws to bring the Black and Gold within 76-71. The Mountaineers fouled again and the Jaguars converted on a pair of free throws. The Mountaineers missed a three-pointer on their next possession and South Alabama ran out the clock for the victory.

The Jaguars won the rebounding battle 36-34, but App State held a 10-5 edge on the offensive glass. App State also dished out 16 assists on 23 made field goals.

The Mountaineers will now be seeded 10th headed into the Sun Belt Tournament and will play Tuesday evening at a time and against an opponent that has yet to be determined.