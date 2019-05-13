Lewis (6-6, 190, F) earned AJC All-Metro Gwinnett County honors as a senior at Shiloh High School after averaging 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. He also was selected to play in the Gwinnett County All-Star Game.

"We are super excited about the addition of Kendall Lewis to the Mountaineer family," said Kerns. "He is a high character person who comes from a great family with wonderful parents in Eric and Sheila."

He was a member of the Atlanta Express in AAU competition this spring and averaged 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds, while shooting 61.5 percent from the field and 66.7 percent on 3-pointers.

"Kendall had an excellent high school career and is a very versatile player with tremendous length and skill," added Kerns. "He has a natural playmaking ability to score and makes plays for others. With his athleticism, he provides us a strong defensive presence as well. Please join us in welcoming Kendall and his family to the App State family."

Lewis joins Donovan Gregory and J.C. Tharrington as newcomers for the 2019-20 season. The Black and Gold will officially tip the season in November.

Lewis was also offered by Nebraska, TCU and St. Bonaventure, among others.





