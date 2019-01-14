A Pair Of Mountaineers' NFL Prospects
The 2018 season was kind to the Appalachian State Football program and with 17 starters returning, 2019 will undoubtedly bring more hardware. While most of the core will return on both offense and ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news