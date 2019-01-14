Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-14 09:14:10 -0600') }} football Edit

A Pair Of Mountaineers' NFL Prospects

Cjo9k3kmv1r7pbazp1yw
Clifton Duck (pictured) and Jalin Moore's App State careers are over, so what are their NFL prospects?
Aguallo Studios
Tyler Rash • MountaineerIllustrated.com
@tylerrash18
Writer

The 2018 season was kind to the Appalachian State Football program and with 17 starters returning, 2019 will undoubtedly bring more hardware. While most of the core will return on both offense and ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}