BOONE, N.C. – Eight players from the 2018 Appalachian State football team, which won a third straight Sun Belt Conference championship and fourth straight bowl game, worked out for professional scouts at the program’s annual Pro Day on Thursday.



Seven seniors in Jalin Moore, MyQuon Stout, Austin Exford, Anthony Flory, Tae Hayes, Dominique Heath and Elias McMurry, along with early draft entry Clifton Duck, went through drills and testing as 23 NFL teams combined for a total of 28 representatives, including seven coaches.



The event, which began in the weight room of the Ricks Athletics Complex and continued in the Sofield Family Indoor Practice Facility, marked a return to high-profile football activities for Moore.



He rushed for 3,570 career yards, scored 34 total touchdowns and averaged a school-record 6.13 yards per carry before suffering an ankle fracture and dislocation that ended his senior season on Oct. 9. He received the first official invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl and attended the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ranked No. 2 among the 28 invited running backs with 27 reps on the 225-pound bench press.



On Thursday, Moore participated in several agility and backfield-oriented drills. Without in-advance preparation for most of the specific tests because he was focusing on rehab, he completed the 20-yard pro shuttle drill in 4.39 seconds and displayed a 33-inch vertical leap. Moore also showed strong, reliable hands as a pass-catching threat and spent a lot of time after the event meeting with NFL teams.



“I felt real good — felt better as it went on and started getting confidence in my ankle more and more,” Moore said. “I came out not too sure what the day would end like, but I knew my hands would be good ­— I’ve been practicing on that, and a lot of teams didn’t know how good my hands were, as I did a lot of catching drills.



“They were trying to make me drop balls, but that didn’t happen,” he added with a laugh. “All jokes aside, I felt real good. All the hard work I’ve been putting in with the ankle and the therapy, I could see the results in that.”



Duck, a cornerback who had 12 career interceptions as a three-time member of the All-Sun Belt first team, moved well as he’s increased his weight to a pro-ready 180 pounds and had 16 reps on the bench press.



“I felt like everything went well,” Duck said. “I measured in good and got my weight to where it needed to be. I felt like it went smooth, and once you get started, you get settled in and relax.”



Duck was one of three App State defensive backs to participate, as Hayes, another cornerback, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds and finished the 20-yard pro shuttle drill in 4.19 seconds.



A hard-hitting all-league safety and valuable commodity because of his special teams talents, Exford ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds, had 26 reps on the bench press, displayed a 36.5-inch vertical leap and completed the 20-yard pro shuttle in 4.46 seconds.



The versatility of Heath, a standout slot receiver and returner, was also on display. After producing 13 reps on the bench press, he showed quick feet and good hands while working out as both a receiver and running back.



McMurry, a two-time All-Sun Belt long snapper, showed off his talents in a recorded snapping session and also had 19 reps on the bench press. Stout put on a show of strength with his 28 reps on the bench press, and the All-Sun Belt defensive tackle had an explosive vertical leap of 32 inches even though he has increased his weight to 292 pounds.



Flory, who made 183 tackles in his two years as a starting inside linebacker, moved well and recorded 19 reps on the bench press.



It was a timely reunion for Stout and Moore, former roommates who were team captains as juniors and seniors. They were vocal in their leadership, and Moore even yelled out, “That’s a touchdown” as he sprinted toward an end zone following one reception.



“Quon’s voice, he has this unique voice,” Moore said. “I can hear him out of a crowd, and if he yells, I’ll be able to detect it’s him. It brought back old memories of all the fall camps we’ve been through. I’ve been away for like five months, and I hadn’t heard that in a long time. That gave me an extra kick, like, I’m home. Let’s do this. I’m with my boys right now.



“That’s just how I felt, like a king of the jungle. Me and Quon were leaders of the team, and he’s a leader, so I’ve got to lead out here. It was the same feeling like I had during the season.”

