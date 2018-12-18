3 Stars: App State-Georgetown
Appalachian State was in position to pull off an upset at Georgetown on Tuesday night, but the Mountaineers just couldn’t hold on and fell, 83-73, at Washington, D.C. App led 61-60 with 8:35 left a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member's-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news