K’Ron Ferrell, a 2020 cornerback from Woodland High School in Dorchester, SC, has committed to play football at Appalachian State, he announced on Twitter on Friday night.



The 5-foot-10, 165 pounder was at App State last weekend for the program’s most recent Junior Day, and obviously the visit had an effect on him.



Ferrell has also been offered by Georgia Tech, Western Kentucky, Charlotte and Middle Tennessee State, among others.