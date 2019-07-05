2020 QB Navy Shuler Commits To App State
Navy Shuler, a 3-star quarterback from Christ School in Asheville, NC, has committed to play football at Appalachian State, he announced Thursday on Twitter.
Shuler, whose father, heath Shuler, was a star at Tennessee and played several years in the NFL, made the announcement on Independence Day.
Happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸 #GoNeers pic.twitter.com/FOhVLlGc6K— Navy Shuler (@ShulerNavy) July 4, 2019
At 6-feet and 195 pounds, Shuler has also been offered by Duke, Memphis, Temple and several others.
Shuler is the seventh commitment for App State in the class of 2020 and he is the fourth from the state of North Carolina.