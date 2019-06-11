2020 QB Enjoys Camp Experience
Quarterback Jared Icenhower has made multiple trips to Appalachian State in recent weeks, most recently attending one of the programs summer day camps at Kidd Brewer Stadium. It was there that the ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news