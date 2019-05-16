2020 OL Williams Ready To Give His All To App State
One of the newest members of Appalachian State’s 2020 recruiting class, offensive lineman Seth Williams, is ready to go to work for the Mountaineers. The Statesville (NC) High School product recently announced via social media that he has committed to play for the Mountaineers.
For the 6-fot-4, 300-pound center, Appalachian State was the easy choice because of the family atmosphere.
“I chose App State because of the people and how much it felt like home,” Williams told ASI. “I really have enjoyed every visit there.”
Last season, Williams anchored a Statesville offensive line that helped the Greyhounds lead the North Piedmont Conference in both passing and rushing. For his efforts, Williams was named Statesville Record & Landmark All-County First Team and All-North Piedmont Conference First Team.
Being from Statesville, NC, Williams is well aware of the history and tradition of the App State program, but there were several other factors that drew his initial interest.
“A lot of different things drew me to App,” he said. “Things like the relationships I developed with the coaches, how the campus is kind of compact, and having a strong exercise science program.”
Ranked as a 2-star prospect by Rivals, the rising senior had a host of other schools interested in his services, which included offers from Campbell, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Elon, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Marshall, Navy, and Virginia.
In addition to the family feel, Williams was impressed by the coaches and their transparency.
“I’ve really been impressed by every visit I’ve taken and the way the coaches treat me,” he said. “He (Coach Drinkwitz) told me straight up about anything I asked him and I liked that.”
When asked what fans can expect from him once he arrives on campus, Williams was adamant in his response.
“App State nation can expect a hard-working guy that will give it his all on and off the field.”