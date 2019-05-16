One of the newest members of Appalachian State’s 2020 recruiting class, offensive lineman Seth Williams, is ready to go to work for the Mountaineers. The Statesville (NC) High School product recently announced via social media that he has committed to play for the Mountaineers.



For the 6-fot-4, 300-pound center, Appalachian State was the easy choice because of the family atmosphere.



“I chose App State because of the people and how much it felt like home,” Williams told ASI. “I really have enjoyed every visit there.”



Last season, Williams anchored a Statesville offensive line that helped the Greyhounds lead the North Piedmont Conference in both passing and rushing. For his efforts, Williams was named Statesville Record & Landmark All-County First Team and All-North Piedmont Conference First Team.



Being from Statesville, NC, Williams is well aware of the history and tradition of the App State program, but there were several other factors that drew his initial interest.

