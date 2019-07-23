2-Star WR Horn Discusses His Commitment To App State
Coach Eliah Drinkwitz has added another member to Appalachian State football’s class of 2020 after a recent commitment from wide receiver prospect Christian Horn.
A 6-foot-2 receiver from Blythewood, SC, Horn is rated a 2-star prospect and gives App its first wideout for next year’s class.
A known speedster with a consistent 40 time of 4.5. Horn is also a track and field star for Westwood High and placed second in the state of South Carolina in the 4-A 400 meters. With his size and speed, Horn is a deep threat but has the skill set to be much more than just a vertical target.
“I consider myself a balanced receiver,” he told ASI. “I can play wideout and catch jump balls and go in the slot and run quick routes to get 6-7 yards. I feel like my consistency on the field makes me different regardless of if the ball is coming my way or I’m blocking for someone, I’m always trying to push myself.”
The receiver was heavily recruited and held offers from Akron, Campbell, Coastal Carolina, Elon, Georgia State, Lehigh, Liberty, Miami (OH), Navy, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, and Wofford, as well as interest from North Carolina.
Despite the host of schools with interest in the receiver, Horn said App possessed something other programs couldn't match.
“Appalachian State has what I am looking for in a family,” he said. “The coaches make me feel like I’m at home.”
Horn is a high energy player with a desire to be successful, and it is with that drive he plans on contributing to the program and says the future is bright in Boone.
“App nation can expect a dedicated player that will give his all to make the team better than it was the year before,” he said. “App State is a successful team that is only getting better.”