Coach Eliah Drinkwitz has added another member to Appalachian State football’s class of 2020 after a recent commitment from wide receiver prospect Christian Horn.



A 6-foot-2 receiver from Blythewood, SC, Horn is rated a 2-star prospect and gives App its first wideout for next year’s class.



A known speedster with a consistent 40 time of 4.5. Horn is also a track and field star for Westwood High and placed second in the state of South Carolina in the 4-A 400 meters. With his size and speed, Horn is a deep threat but has the skill set to be much more than just a vertical target.



“I consider myself a balanced receiver,” he told ASI. “I can play wideout and catch jump balls and go in the slot and run quick routes to get 6-7 yards. I feel like my consistency on the field makes me different regardless of if the ball is coming my way or I’m blocking for someone, I’m always trying to push myself.”

