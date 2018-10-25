Going into the Thursday night showdown against 25th-ranked Appalachian State, Georgia Southern led the country in turnover margin and the Eagles proved how much those turnovers mean to their success.

App turned the ball over twice in the first half and on both occasions the Eagles made them pay.

On the first turnover, backup quarterback Peyton Derrick threw an interception near the goal line and following a facemask penalty against App on the return, Georgia Southern scored on a 57-yard pass on the ensuing offensive play.

Later in the first half, following a three-and-out by the App defense, Clifton Duck muffed a punt that was recovered on the App State 10-yard-line by the Eagles. Once again, the ensuing play resulted in a touchdown. This time it was a 10-yard burst to the end zone by running back Wesley Fields.

The turnover bug bit App again midway through the third quarter when Derrick threw another interception deep in Georgia Southern territory. The subsequent drive again resulted in points for the Eagles and really put the nail in the coffin for the Mountaineers, as Georgia Southern increased its lead to 27-7 at that point.

For good measure, the Eagles added on another touchdown after an interception thrown by App State’s third-string quarterback Jacob Huesman.

The 24 points off of turnovers allowed by App really sunk the Mountaineers’ ship before it could ever set sail in Statesboro.

The win in the turnover column once again resulted in a win on the scoreboard for the Eagles, as Georgia Southern is now 9-1 in its last ten games under Chad Lunsford when winning the turnover battle.

With the minus-5 turnover margin, loss of starting quarterback Zac Thomas, and season high 11 penalties, everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the Mountaineers on Thursday night.

