APP STATE STORYLINES

• Appalachian State is hosting Louisiana in the inaugural Sun Belt Championship Game. App State won the East Division, prevailing 21-10 against Troy in Boone last weekend to leave two teams at 7-1 and advance via the head-to-head tiebreaker. Louisiana won the West Division with a 5-3 record matched by Arkansas State, which had a head-to-head loss to the Ragin’ Cajuns.

• Saturday’s winner receives a bid to the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Dec. 15. That game vs. a Conference USA team has a 9 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. The Sun Belt runner-up will be invited to the AutoNation Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 15.

• Appalachian State, Clemson (ACC) and Oklahoma (Big 12) are the three teams nationally with a chance Saturday to win a third consecutive conference title. Before the existence of a Sun Belt title game, App State shared conference titles with Troy in 2017 and Arkansas State in 2016.

• App State’s Scott Satterfield is tied for sixth nationally with 39 wins since the start of 2015. He’s 43-7 overall vs. opponents from Group of Five conferences and 34-6 vs. Sun Belt teams.

• App State has a 5-0 lead in the series with Louisiana, which lost 27-17 in Boone on Oct. 20. In that game, Darrynton Evans rushed for 183 yards and Akeem Davis-Gaither posted 15 tackles as the Mountaineers built a 27-10 lead before the Ragin’ Cajuns scored with 1:03 left.

• Eliminating a non-offensive touchdown by Coastal Carolina, App State’s defense has allowed 9.2 points per game in its nine victories. It gave up 10 points or less in seven of those nine wins.

• Last month, midway through its fifth FBS season, App State earned its first AP Top 25 ranking and became just the second Sun Belt team to ever be ranked in either poll. The ranking of No. 25 was the latest accomplishment for an App State program that won three straight FCS national titles from 2005-07 and is the only one nationally with a bowl win in each of its first three eligible seasons after the complete transition.

• With 13 seniors on a roster that’s 74.6 percent underclassmen (the nation’s third-highest percentage after Illinois’ 76.5 and Coastal Carolina’s 76.0), App State is using the #10Strong mantra. This spring, Scott Satterfield and assistant A.D. of athletic performance Mike Sirignano formed a panel with one upperclassman from all 10 assigned position groups and had weekly discussions about Jon Gordon’s “The Energy Bus: 10 Rules to Fuel Your Life, Work, and Team with Positive Energy.”

• App State led the Sun Belt in 2018 with top-10 national rankings in total defense (No. 4, 277.4 yards), scoring defense (No. 5, 15.4), pass efficiency defense (No. 2, 100.4), passing defense (No. 4, 153.8), yards allowed per pass attempt (No. 2, 5.4), third-down defense (No. 8, 30.4 percent), fourth-down defense (No. 2, 27.8), three-and-outs per game (No. 2, 5.64), first downs allowed (No. 2, 168), special teams touchdowns (tie for No. 1, four), blocked kicks (No. 4, six) and kickoff return average (No. 2, 27.8).

• For the season, Saturday’s matchup features the Sun Belt’s top two scoring offenses (App State’s at 37.3 points, followed by Louisiana’s 33.7) and top two offenses in terms of yards per carry (App State’s ranked 10th nationally at 5.773, followed by Louisiana with a national ranking of 11th at 5.766).

DEFENSE

• With 10 points or less allowed in seven wins and 17 points allowed in each of the other two wins, App State is No. 5 in the country in scoring defense. Taking away Penn State’s overtime TD and a defensive TD by Coastal Carolina, App State’s defense has allowed 14.1 points every four quarters.

• Appalachian State has given up just 31 second-half points in its nine wins and outscored its opponents 105-35 in the fourth quarter this year. The Mountaineers had second-half shutouts of Charlotte, Gardner-Webb, South Alabama, Arkansas State and Coastal Carolina.

• With 5.64 three-and-outs forced per game, App State ranks No. 2 nationally behind Alabama (5.75). At 44.3 percent (62 in 140 chances), App State is also second to Alabama (45.7 percent).

• With its “Legion of Boone” secondary, App State is tied for No. 2 nationally with 69 INTs since the 2015 season began. Still coached by new defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, the corners had an FBS-high 30 picks from 2015-17, and junior Clifton Duck is tied for No. 1 with 12 INTs since the start of 2016. Safety Desmond Franklin’s four interceptions this year are tied for the Sun Belt lead.

• Among players from bowl-eligible teams, App State has three of the Sun Belt’s top seven tacklers in Akeem Davis-Gaither (No. 1, 8.1 per game), Anthony Flory (No. 3, 7.3) and Jordan Fehr (No. 7 , 6.8).

OFFENSE

• In conference games, Darrynton Evans led the Sun Belt in rushing yards per game (112.8) and all-purpose yards per game (151.0). He became App State’s primary back during the second league game, after Jalin Moore suffered a season-ending injury, and had 100-yard rushing games against Arkansas State (115), Louisiana (183), Coastal Carolina (159), Georgia State (127) and Troy (108). Thanks to touchdown runs of 79 and 56 yards in back-to-back games before he had a 58-yard run against Troy, Evans ranks No. 3 nationally with five runs of 50-plus yards. He’s only 32 yards from 1,000 this year.

• Zac Thomas, who returned to App State’s lineup three games ago, led the Sun Belt during the regular season and ranks among the top 35 QBs nationally in QBR (No. 13 at 79.9), passing efficiency (No. 18 at 156.5) and yards per completion (No. 35 at 12.95). For the season, he has 18 passing touchdowns, eight rushing touchdowns (with two of 50-plus yards) and just four interceptions.

• Corey Sutton is 11th nationally at a league-best 19.76 yards per catch, and the last two of his eight touchdowns put App State ahead 14-0 as it built a 21-0 lead in the first half last weekend vs. Troy.

• With Moore and Evans, five App backs have a 100-yard game in their careers: Marcus Williams Jr. (twice last year, plus 103 at Coastal), D’Andre Hicks (150 this year) and Daetrich Harrington (118 last year). Nine months after ACL surgery, Harrington made his 2018 debut on Nov. 17.

• App State ranks No. 10 nationally at 5.77 yards per rush, No. 14 in rushing yards per game (242.5) and tied for No. 19 in fewest sacks allowed (15) thanks to Shawn Clark’s award-winning line.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• App State is among five teams with an FBS-leading four special teams TDs. Directed by assistant Stu Holt, App State’s special teams have scored on Darrynton Evans’ 100-yard kick return at Penn State, Thomas Hennigan’s 59-yard punt return vs. Charlotte, Steven Jones’ end-zone recovery of his own blocked punt vs. Gardner-Webb and Clifton Duck’s 62-yard punt return vs. Gardner-Webb.