Appalachian State’s dream of winning the first ever Sun Belt Conference championship didn’t quite evaporate with Thursday night’s 34-14 loss at Georgia Southern, though it took a serious hit.

The Mountaineers went into the game as the perceived front runners to host the title game on Dec. 1. Ranked No. 25 in the nation and having basically cruised past its opponents since falling in overtime at Penn State, it appeared App was the team to beat in the Belt by more than a country mile.

But, an evening of miscues, blunders, a key injury to starting quarterback Zac Thomas on the opening series and not long after losing starting linebacker Jordan Fehr derailed those expectations.

Gone are thoughts of representing the G5 schools in a major bowl game and gone is its briefly-held spot among the nation’s best teams.

“It wasn’t our day,” App State Coach Scott Satterfield told the Appalachian IMG Sports Network after the game.

It wasn’t App’s day, but it can still be App’s season.

The Mountaineers still have four more games to play, all versus conference foes, beginning next weekend at Coastal Carolina, which owns a 4-3 overall mark (1-2 in the Sun Belt) game at Georgia State.

