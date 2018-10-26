Still Something To Play For
Appalachian State’s dream of winning the first ever Sun Belt Conference championship didn’t quite evaporate with Thursday night’s 34-14 loss at Georgia Southern, though it took a serious hit.
The Mountaineers went into the game as the perceived front runners to host the title game on Dec. 1. Ranked No. 25 in the nation and having basically cruised past its opponents since falling in overtime at Penn State, it appeared App was the team to beat in the Belt by more than a country mile.
But, an evening of miscues, blunders, a key injury to starting quarterback Zac Thomas on the opening series and not long after losing starting linebacker Jordan Fehr derailed those expectations.
Gone are thoughts of representing the G5 schools in a major bowl game and gone is its briefly-held spot among the nation’s best teams.
“It wasn’t our day,” App State Coach Scott Satterfield told the Appalachian IMG Sports Network after the game.
It wasn’t App’s day, but it can still be App’s season.
The Mountaineers still have four more games to play, all versus conference foes, beginning next weekend at Coastal Carolina, which owns a 4-3 overall mark (1-2 in the Sun Belt) game at Georgia State.
After that, App heads to struggling Texas State (1-6, 0-4) before closing out with a pair of home games versus Georgia State (2-5, 1-2) and Troy (6-2, 4-0). So Ap must first take care of business by winning out, then it needs to hope for a little help from the rest of the league to find a way to win the East Division.
So here’s a scenario in which this could happen:
For starters, App needs Georgia Southern to lose twice, as the Eagles would own a tiebreaker, unless the tiebreaker includes more than two schools with, say, Troy entering the picture.
The Eagles also have four games remaining, three of which are on the road. Next week they visit Louisiana-Monroe, a team leads the West with a 2-2 conference mark and 4-4 overall. Then, Ga. Southern hosts Troy before finishing out at Coastal Carolina Georgia State.
Second, App would need to beat Troy in winning out.
“There’s still plenty to play for,” offensive lineman Noah Hannon said on the IMG network following the loss in Statesboro.
It’s conceivable Ga. Southern loses at Monroe. The Warhawks have won two straight games, including a 45-20 pummeling of Coastal Carolina, and earlier this season won at Southern Mississippi, the team that was supposed to play in Boone last month before the game was canceled due to Hurricane Florence.
Troy, of course, will have a fair shot at beating GSU, it falling at Coastal won’t be likely but not entirely out of the realm and there’s very slim chance Georgia State would shock the Eagles.
So, basically, the best bet for App is that Georgia Southern loses its next two games, which should be the most challenging contests it has remaining.
If that happens and App wins out, the Mountaineers would still have an opportunity to claim the Belt’s first ever championship game trophy.