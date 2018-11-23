Staff Pix: Troy-App State
When fall camp started in August, the stated mission for Appalachian State was to be in the position the Mountaineers find themselves this week: Preparing to face Troy at Kidd Brewer Stadium for the right to play in the inaugural Sun Belt Conference championship game.
Troy (9-2 overall, 7-0 the Belt) has a one-game lead in the East Division, but if App defeats the Trojans it will host the conference title game next week. App is 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the Belt.
The game kicks at 2:30 pm.
Here are our picks:
Deana King
When QB Zac Thomas plays well so does the Mountaineers. App State has scored and excelled in all 3 phases in the game all season. The friendly confines of Kidd Brewer Stadium will be a huge plus for the Mountaineers. Prediction: App State 28, Troy 17.
John Gwaltney
As many expected before the season, it all comes down to Troy vs. App State. Both teams are really good so it should be fun ball game with a great atmosphere at The Rock. The Mountaineers will have extra motivation knowing a win makes them the host of the inaugural Sun Belt Championship game. Prediction: App State 31, Troy 21.
Tyler Rash
It all comes down to this: A showdown for the Sun Belt East Division Title and chance to host the inaugural Sun Belt Championship Game. While the script wasn’t written to perfection for the Mountaineers, the preseason goals are still attainable as the road to a conference title will run through Boone. Prediction: App State 30, Troy 24.
ASI Admin
Everything comes down to this game, as App can still reach all of its goals with a win and spot hosting the Sun Belt Conference title game. App will play clean football with few or no turnovers, few penalties, the staff will make excellent in-game adjustments and the game-breaking players will make game-breaking plays. Troy is good, but App is better. Prediction: App State 33, Troy 21.
Average ASI prediction: App State 30.5, Troy 20.8.