When fall camp started in August, the stated mission for Appalachian State was to be in the position the Mountaineers find themselves this week: Preparing to face Troy at Kidd Brewer Stadium for the right to play in the inaugural Sun Belt Conference championship game.



Troy (9-2 overall, 7-0 the Belt) has a one-game lead in the East Division, but if App defeats the Trojans it will host the conference title game next week. App is 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the Belt.



The game kicks at 2:30 pm.



