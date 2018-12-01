Special Teams Provides Needed Boost
BOONE – While the offense and defense were shaky at times Saturday, the special teams proved solid all game for the Mountaineers on Championship Saturday as Appalachian State was victorious over Louisiana in the inaugural Sun Belt Championship 30-19 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
App took advantage of a raucous crowd at the Rock and got the win, in part the enthusiasm was fueled by the special teams play.
Darrynton Evans got the fireworks started for App after Louisiana scored on its opening drive with a 37-yard field goal at the 10:13 mark in the first quarter. The redshirt sophomore returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards to the Rajin’ Cajuns’ 1-yard line to set up the first App State touchdown one play later.
“I wasn’t even really thinking about it that much,” Evans said. “I was just trying to put our team in a good position to get a victory.”
App was also effective in the punting game as Clayton Howell averaged 49.7 yards per punt in the first half. The Mountaineers were also excellent in the kick coverage game, limiting Louisiana to six punt return yards in the first half and zero in the second.
The App State special teams play was key in the early season success for the Mountaineers as they have accumulated four touchdowns on the season.
“Special teams has been one of the big bright spots of our team this year,” App State Coach Scott Satterfield said. “We’ve blocked a lot of kicks, scored touchdowns…that’s (Evans return) a huge play particularly in the first half because I don’t think we did anything offensively in the first half.”
Entering the Gardner-Webb game earlier this year, App State was the only team with a touchdown via kickoff return, punt return and the return and recovery of a blocked punt.
App found that early season mojo once again against Louisiana Lafayette.
While the defense was solid in the first half in limiting the Cajuns to 118 yards, the Mountaineers’ offense was unable to gain much traction in accumulating just 86 yards of total offense.
In the second half, Chandler Staton got in on the scoring action for the App special teams with a 42-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half.
“He (Staton) came up big today…and I’m gonna tell you that those kicks were true,” Satterfield said. “He did a great job today.”
Staton would strike again to close the third period as well with a 42-yard field goal that gave App a 20-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The sophomore kicker made it a trifecta with a 43-yard field goal at the 2:09 mark in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach at 30-19. All three field goals came in the second half for Staton.
With the victory, App will advance to the New Orleans Bowl on December 15 in search of its fourth consecutive bowl victory.