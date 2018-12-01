BOONE – While the offense and defense were shaky at times Saturday, the special teams proved solid all game for the Mountaineers on Championship Saturday as Appalachian State was victorious over Louisiana in the inaugural Sun Belt Championship 30-19 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.



App took advantage of a raucous crowd at the Rock and got the win, in part the enthusiasm was fueled by the special teams play.



Darrynton Evans got the fireworks started for App after Louisiana scored on its opening drive with a 37-yard field goal at the 10:13 mark in the first quarter. The redshirt sophomore returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards to the Rajin’ Cajuns’ 1-yard line to set up the first App State touchdown one play later.



“I wasn’t even really thinking about it that much,” Evans said. “I was just trying to put our team in a good position to get a victory.”



App was also effective in the punting game as Clayton Howell averaged 49.7 yards per punt in the first half. The Mountaineers were also excellent in the kick coverage game, limiting Louisiana to six punt return yards in the first half and zero in the second.



The App State special teams play was key in the early season success for the Mountaineers as they have accumulated four touchdowns on the season.

