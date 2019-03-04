NEW ORLEANS, La. -- After posting a career night on Thursday, Appalachian State guard Ronshad Shabazz has been named Men's Basketball Sun Belt Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

In a pair of games last week, Shabazz averaged 33.5 points on 21-of-42 (50.0 percent) shooting, a 14-of-24 (58.3 percent) clip from deep and a perfect 11-of-11 mark from the free throw line. He also averaged 5.0 rebounds.

On Thursday at ULM, Shabazz had a game for the ages. He poured in a career-high 47 points on 17-of-30 (56.7 percent) mark from the field and 10-of-17 (58.8 percent) shooting from deep, to go along with five rebounds. The 47 points ranks as the fourth highest scoring output in a single game in program history and was the eighth highest scoring game in Division I this season. In addition, the 10 made three-pointers tied the school record held by Nate Cranford in the 2006-07 season.

Also on Thursday, Shabazz scored the 2,000th point of his career, joining Donald Sims as the only two players to reach 2,000 career points. He also scored his 500th point of the season, becoming the first player in program history to score 500 or more points in three different seasons.

Shabazz followed up his performance on Thursday with 20 points, including a perfect 8-of-8 mark from the free throw line, and five rebounds in a 90-80 Mountaineer win at Louisiana on Sunday.

Shabazz is averaging 18.8 points this season, which leads the team and sits sixth in the Sun Belt. He enters Thursday's contest with 699 career field goals made and is just two baskets away from becoming the program's all-time leader in field goals made.

Appalachian State will conclude its regular season with two home contests inside the Holmes Center this week. The Mountaineers will host Troy on Thursday at 7 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday against South Alabama.









