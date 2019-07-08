The countdown continues with only nine Saturdays until the season opener against ETSU. As we continue to creep closer to kickoff, we take a look at one of the best to wear number 9 at Appalachian State.





No. 9 D.J. Smith, Linebacker

A three-year starter and four-year letter winner at Charlotte Independence, Smith became one of the top linebackers to come through Boone, and his career at App started with a bang.

The linebacker turned in a spectacular season as a true freshman finishing second on the team and fourth in the Southern Conference with 121 total tackles despite not winning a starting position until the seventh game of the season. His 121 tackles were the most by a freshman since Dexter Coakley recorded 159 in 1993.

Smith was named the November 2007 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Month after registering 49 tackles, two interceptions, and 3 pass break ups in four games. Smith recorded 12 tackles in each of the Mountaineers’ first two postseason victories over James Madison and Eastern Washington, broke up two passes against Richmond in the national semifinals, and capped an impressive freshman campaign with 10 tackles in the national championship victory over Delaware to help the Mountaineers complete a three-peat of national titles.



Smith spent several years in the NFL. (USA Today)

As a sophomore, the linebacker’s strong play continued. Smith ranked second on the team and twelfth in the nation with 123 tackles which earned him second-team all-conference honors. He reached double digit tackles five times in 14 games, starting with 11 in the season opener at LSU. His best performance came in the first round of the playoffs against South Carolina State. In that contest Smith matched a season high 16 tackles with one-and-a-half tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry, and a pass break up. In 2009, Smith led App State and tied for first in the SoCon and second nationally with 137 total tackles and led the team in tackles seven times, including each of the first four games of the season. He also added 14.5 tackles for loss, good enough for 25th in the nation. Smith also earned SoCon and National Defensive Player of the Week for his 17-tackle performance against Samford. His strong postseason play continued as he recorded double digit tackles in two of three playoff games. For his efforts Smith earned first-team All-America recognition from The Sports Network and first-team All-Southern Conference from the league’s coaches and media. Smith started all 13 games in his final season and was once again recognized as a first-team All-American by the Sports Network as well as College Football News. He was also named second-team All-American by Phil Steele and third-team by the Associated Press. The All-American registered a career best 146 tackles which was fifth most in the nation.



Smith is back in Boone coaching at his alma mater. (App state Athletics)