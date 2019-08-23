Saturday Countdown To Kickoff: No. 1, Devon Ford
Fear not Mountaineers fans, the 2019 season is only one Saturday away as our countdown series has reached its conclusion. With only one week separating us from the much anticipated season, the countdown brings us to the most prolific returner in Appalachian State history.
No. 1 Devon Ford, Playmaker
Ford came to App State in 1973 and right off the bat made an impact for the Mountaineers. He was the definition of versatility as he lined up at running back, receiver, and return specialist. While a contributor on offense, Ford proved to be a special teams’ catalyst.
Known for his legs as he was also a track and field star, he led the team in kick return yards with 493 on 25 attempts. In addition to his return yardage, Ford recorded 208 rushing yards with three touchdowns and 16 receptions for 214 yards.
The return specialist’s prolific play continued his sophomore season as he again proved to be a difference maker on special teams.
Ford left his mark in the record books on October 19, 1974. In a game that both teams entered undefeated, placekicker Jerry Harmon converted a 47-yard field goal with 32 seconds left for the 23-21 victory over East Carolina. However, it was the sophomore Ford who stole the show. He worked his way through ECU’s touted “Wild Dogs” defense, amassing 231 all-purpose yards. In the game he set the school record for most total return yards when he recorded 172 punt return yards and 41 yards on kickoff returns for a total of 214. His total punt return yardage is still the most in a single game in Mountaineer history.
Ford ended his sophomore season with a school record 570 punt return yards on 36 attempts. His total also led the Southern Conference and the 15.8 average yards per return is the highest mark in school history.
As a junior Ford continued doing what he did best; returning kicks.
He played a role in the Mountaineers’ only victory over South Carolina. The App State offense put on a show in Columbia in front of over 47,000 fans as the team downed the Gamecocks 39 to 34 at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Ford once again finished the season as the team leader in kick return and punt return yardage with 561 and 439 respectively. He was also the top punt returner in the SoCon.
Ford would put another feather in his cap in his final year on the mountain. In addition to spending time at running back and receiver in his career, he would also line up on defense as a defensive back. On top of leading the team in return yardage in 1976, he thrived in the secondary and grabbed two interceptions. He once again led the team in kick and punt returns as he recorded 491 kick return yards and 327 punt return yards, and his 53 total returns (31 punts, 22 kickoffs) is the top mark for returns in a single season in Mountaineer history.
Following another productive season on special teams, Ford became the school’s all-time leader in total return yards with 2,949 (1,750 kickoff, 1,199 punt). He also leads the program in total kick and punt returns with 190. In addition to setting the program record for total yards and return attempts, Ford ranks second in school history with an average of 11.4 yards per punt return, second in career kick returns with 85, second in career punt return yards with 1,199, and third in career kickoff return yards with 1,750.
As the top returner in school history, Ford was inducted into the Appalachian State Hall of Fame and also named a member of the 75th Anniversary Team as one of the top 25 players from the first 75 years of Mountaineer football.
After his college career, Ford found success professionally as he played for the BC Lions of the CFL from 1978-1982. In that time the former Mountaineer recorded over 1,800 punt return yards with one score, more than 2,200 kick return yards, and four interceptions.