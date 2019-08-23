Fear not Mountaineers fans, the 2019 season is only one Saturday away as our countdown series has reached its conclusion. With only one week separating us from the much anticipated season, the countdown brings us to the most prolific returner in Appalachian State history.

Ford came to App State in 1973 and right off the bat made an impact for the Mountaineers. He was the definition of versatility as he lined up at running back, receiver, and return specialist. While a contributor on offense, Ford proved to be a special teams’ catalyst.

Known for his legs as he was also a track and field star, he led the team in kick return yards with 493 on 25 attempts. In addition to his return yardage, Ford recorded 208 rushing yards with three touchdowns and 16 receptions for 214 yards.

The return specialist’s prolific play continued his sophomore season as he again proved to be a difference maker on special teams.

Ford left his mark in the record books on October 19, 1974. In a game that both teams entered undefeated, placekicker Jerry Harmon converted a 47-yard field goal with 32 seconds left for the 23-21 victory over East Carolina. However, it was the sophomore Ford who stole the show. He worked his way through ECU’s touted “Wild Dogs” defense, amassing 231 all-purpose yards. In the game he set the school record for most total return yards when he recorded 172 punt return yards and 41 yards on kickoff returns for a total of 214. His total punt return yardage is still the most in a single game in Mountaineer history.

Ford ended his sophomore season with a school record 570 punt return yards on 36 attempts. His total also led the Southern Conference and the 15.8 average yards per return is the highest mark in school history.

As a junior Ford continued doing what he did best; returning kicks.

He played a role in the Mountaineers’ only victory over South Carolina. The App State offense put on a show in Columbia in front of over 47,000 fans as the team downed the Gamecocks 39 to 34 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

