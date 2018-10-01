Appalachian State Coach Scott Satterfield took part in the weekly Sun Belt Conference teleconference Monday to discuss his team’s win over South Alabama and looking ahead to the next opponent, Arkansas State, which App will visit next Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Here is part of the transcript of what Satterfeld had to say:

“We had a Homecoming game this past weekend, our first conference game, great crowd, really good environment and I was just really proud of the way our kids came out and played. Right from the start, they had a lot of energy and just played fast. It was a good day for us right off the bat and we were able to finish it out in the second half.

“Happy to be 1-0 in the league right now. It’s going to be a very competitive week in everybody that we play and we now have eight days from today to get ready for our next game against Arkansas State.”

On if with a new QB if the offense is ahead of the expectations the staff had for it before the season…

“As far as expectations go, we just want to go out and try to perform at a high level. I think we’ve been able to do that. I think (quarterback) Zac (Thomas) has played well throughout the first four games. Our receiving corps has played well, our backs, our offensive line, all positions have had a good season so far.

“We feel like we can continue to get better and that’s what we should be able to do as we head throughout October’s play.”

On playing on a Tuesday next week and how they may tweak their preparation…

“It’s very odd to be playing mid-week, particularly on a Tuesday like this. We’ve played on Wednesday before and obviously Thursday, but Tuesday is a little different. So you’re not playing in a typical Saturday, so basically you just go out six days ahead and kind of do a normal-type game week and start o Wednesday.

“We practiced yesterday (Sunday), we’ll do some little things in the weight room today and tomorrow. But, Wednesday starts like a Sunday for us and go through our normal periods on Wednesday.”





