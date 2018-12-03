Scott Satterfield will be the next head coach at Louisville, according to reports and sources closes to the situation.

App State Illustrated learned from a source very close to the situation last Monday that Satterfield would indeed take the Louisville job, but an announcement wouldn't come until after his team played in the Sun Belt Conference championship game Saturday, which Appalachian State won, 30-19 over Louisiana.

Satterfield was initially targeted by North Carolina, but UNC wanted him to serve in a coach-in-waiting role under Mack Brown because of his lack of experience working at a Power 5 school. Officials representing Georgia Tech had reached out to people representing Satterfield in November but Satterfield wasn't interested.

Satterfield was 51-24 in six seasons as App State's head coach and led the Mountaineers to the last three Sun Belt Conference titles.

In 21 years as a college assistant and head coach, Satterfield has spent 18 at his alma mater. He spent one year at Toledo and two at Florida International from 2009-2011 before returning to App State.

The Louisville Courier-Journal is also reporting Satterfield has taken the ACC job.