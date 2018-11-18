CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Ronshad Shabazz netted a career-high 37 points, but Appalachian State men's basketball dropped a 94-86 overtime decision to Ball State in its final game of the Charleston Classic.

Shabazz's 37 points are tied for the second most ever scored in Charleston Classic history, trailing only a 38-point output by Carl Jones of Saint Joseph's in the 2011 Charleston Classic.

Shabazz finished 12-of-20 (60.0 percent) from the field, 5-of-7 (71.4 percent) from deep and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line. His 12 made field goals were just one off his career-best of 13, set in the 2016-17 season against Georgia Southern.

Justin Forrest added 12 points and five rebounds, while Tyrell Johnson had a season-high 10 points and pulled down a season-best seven rebounds.

A pair of free throws by Tayler Persons of Ball State (2-3) gave the Cardinals a 74-63 lead with 2:43 remaining. From there, App State (1-4) scored six straight points to cut the Cardinals lead to 74-69. The teams each traded baskets, before a three-pointer from Shabazz with 32 seconds left made it a 78-75 game.

The Mountaineers fouled and K.J. Walton of Ball State split a pair of free throws. App State came down the court and O'Showen Williams drained a trifecta to trim the Cardinals lead to 79-78 with 22 seconds to play.

The Black and Gold fouled again and Kyle Mallers split a pair of free throws. On App State's next possession, Shabazz executed a backdoor cut for an easy layup to knot the score at 80-80. Ball State shot a three as time expired, but it was no good sending the game to overtime.

In the extra session, Ball State scored the first 11 points to open a 91-80 advantage. The Mountaineers would close the gap to six points at 92-86, but could get no closer.The Cardinals jumped out to an early 15-7 advantage in the first half.

Later in the half, the Mountaineers got back-to-back treys from Shabazz to take a 24-23 lead. Ball State retook the lead and got a three-pointer at the buzzer to take a 37-32 lead into the intermission.

Persons paced Ball State with 29 points, with Walton adding 22.The Mountaineers shot 30-of-72 (41.7 percent) from the field, while the Cardinals went 28-of-59 (47.5 percent).

Ball State held a slim 43-39 edge in rebounding, with App State owning a 12-9 advantage on the offensive glass.

Appalachian State will take the court next on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. versus Winston-Salem State inside the Holmes Center.

