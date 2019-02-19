Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-19 19:51:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Lance Ware: Back In Boone To Build Relationships

Mtdyuvlljkwa9tkkhk0z
Lance Wear is back in Boone, and the former Mountaineers' walk-on is looking to make an impact.
Shelby Star
Tyler Rash • MountaineerIllustrated.com
@tylerrash18
Writer

Officially the newest member of the Appalachian State Football Coaching Staff, Lance Ware is no stranger to Boone and the proud tradition of App State Football. A former walk-on, Ware spent five y...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}