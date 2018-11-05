Week 10 Sun Belt Conference Football Players of the Week Announced

Offensive Player of the Week Caleb Evans, ULM (Jr, QB, Mansfield, Texas)

Junior quarterback Caleb Evans accounted for 439 yards total offense and four touchdowns to lead ULM to a 44-25 victory over Georgia Southern. Evans became the first opposing quarterback to produce 400-plus yards total offense against the Georgia Southern defense since the 2014 campaign. He recorded his second 300-yard passing game of the season and seventh of his career, completing 13-of-22 throws for 337 yards, and two touchdowns. Evans hooked up with Marcus Green for scoring plays of 80 and 69 yards in the first half. He also posted his second 100-yard rushing game of the season and third of his career, with 15 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Evans scored on runs of 5 and 2 yards. He led ULM to touchdowns on four of its first five possessions as the Warhawks jumped out to a 27-3 lead over the Eagles, who dropped their first league game of the season.

Defensive Player of the Week Jordan Fehr, Appalachian State (Jr, LB, Charlotte, N.C.)

Jordan Fehr led a dominant defensive effort with a team-high eight tackles and a career-high three sacks, while also forcing a safety, in a 23-7 road win at Coastal Carolina. He was the lead tackler on the safety that gave App State a two-possession lead in the fourth quarter. He just missed a fourth sack with a quarterback hurry on the play right after his third sack. The Mountaineers' defense did not allow a point to the Coastal offense and held the Chanticleers to 178 total yards, 72 rushing yards and 11 first downs.

Special Teams Player of the Week Tyler Sumpter, Troy (So, K/P, Hoover, Ala.)

Tyler Sumpter tied a school record with four field goals in Troy's win over Louisiana last Saturday. Sumpter made a pair of 40-plus yard kicks including a 49-yard attempt and was also perfect on a pair of extra points. Sumpter has made eighth straight field goals and is 11-of-14 on the season.