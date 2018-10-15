BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State inside linebacker Jordan Fehr was named the Sun Belt Conference's Defensive Player of the Week based off his performance in a nationally televised win at Arkansas State.

Fehr, a junior from Charlotte, recorded a career-high 14 tackles and the first solo sack of his career in the 35-9 win on ESPN2. The fourth-quarter sack, which resulted in a 9-yard loss, was one of his seven stops on plays that gained 2 yards or less.

Fehr's previous career high of nine tackles occurred in the 2018 opener at Penn State, and he matched that total in the first half at Arkansas State.

Fehr and teammate Akeem Davis-Gaither, who also had 14 stops in Jonesboro, Ark., share the Sun Belt lead for the highest single-game tackle total this season. For the year, Fehr has 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks through five starts.



