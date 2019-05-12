Fall Reminder: Receivers
Appalachian State finished last season with an 11-2 record and spent one week during the season nationally ranked.
To whet the appetite for the upcoming football season, ASI looks back at last season breaking down the Mountaineers’ statistics. In this edition, we focus on the receivers:
*Mountaineers’ QBs combined to complete 196 of 319 attempts for 2,478 yards, 27 TDs and 12 interceptions.
*18 App players were targeted at least once this season with 15 of them catching passes.
*Eight players caught 10 or more passes, four caught 20 or more and Corey Sutton led the team with 44 receptions.
*Here are the target numbers: Sutton 75 targets; Thomas Hennigan 47; Dominique Heath 33; Malik Williams 33; Jalen Virgil 29; Collin Reed 20; Darrynton Evans 19; Henry Pearson 16; Jalin Moore 9; Marcus Williams 6; Brad Absher 5; A’Darius Purifoy 3; Devin Papenheim 2; Mock Adams 2; Braden Collins 1; Zac Thomas 1; Michael Queen 1.
*Reception numbers: Sutton 44; Hennigan 29; Malik Williams 23; Heath 22; Virgil 17; Pearson 14; Evans 13; Reed 12; Moore 6; Absher 5; Marcus Williams 5; Papenheim 2; Purifoy 2; Thomas 1; Hicks 1.
*Receiving yards numbers: Sutton 773; Hennigan 327; Heath 304; Malik Williams 257; Virgil 238; Pearson 160; Reed 134; Evans 87; Marcus Williams 84; Moore 40; Absher 30; Purifoy 25; Pepenheim 11; Thomas 8; Hicks 0.
*Touchdown receptions: Sutton 10 TDs; Heath 5; Reed 3; Malik Williams 3; Pearson 2; Thomas 1; Marcus Williams 1; Evans 1; Hennigan 1.
*Receptions for first downs: Sutton 32; Hennigan 17; Heath 15; Virgil 13; Malik Williams 13; Pearson 10; Reed 10; Absher 3; Marcus Williams 3; Evans 3; Moore 2; Thomas 1; Purifoy 1.
*Long receptions: Sutton 90 yards; Heath 64; Reed 43; Virgil 41; Malik Williams 38; Marcus Williams 34; Hennigan 33; Pearson 26; Evans 25; Purifoy 20; Moore 14; Absher 10; Thomas 8; Papenheim 8.
*Yards after the catch: Sutton 224 yards; Heath 205; Virgil 146; Malik Williams 129; Pearson 124; Hennigan 119; Evans 79; Reed 71; Marcus Williams 64; Moore 50; Absher 18; Purifoy 9; Hicks 7; Papenheim 5.
*Drops: Sutton 4; Malik Williams 3; Hennigan 3; Moore 2; Reed 2; Virgil 2; Heath 2; Pearson 1; Evans 1.