As on-field action is ramping up for the 2019 season with kickoff less than two weeks away, things continue to stay busy off of the field as well for Appalachian State. Defensive back Tommy Wright recently became the latest pledge for the 2020 recruiting class for the Mountaineers.

Wright, a senior at Southwest DeKalb in Decatur, GA, recently made his intentions known via Twitter and becomes the 12th member for next year’s App State recruiting class. Listed as an athlete, the 6-foot, 170-pound Wright starred last year for the Panthers in all three phases of the game. In 2018, he grabbed three interceptions, recorded two punt return touchdowns, two kick return scores, and one receiving touchdown as he helped lead DeKalb to an undefeated regular season.

It is his high football IQ and versatility that made him a target of App State.

“The coaches love that I am a smart player,” he told ASI. “I can comprehend things most players can’t and (I’m) able to make the right audible if needed…they also like that I am a versatile DB.”

While he has been recruited as a DB, Wright said he’s not sure where he will line up at the college level.

