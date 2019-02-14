BOONE, N.C. – The Appalachian State men's basketball team will host a Hoops for Hope game, which benefits the Access to Success Foundation (A2S), on Thursday, Feb. 21 against Georgia State. The contest is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Shoes and funds will be collected at this Hoops for Hope game, which will raise awareness to benefit all the programs that A2S offers. Last season, App State collected over 50 pairs of shoes to benefit the mission of A2S.

A2S's mission is to provide sustainable programs that generate positive change for Nigerian children and their communities through education, faith and sports. A2S is a nonprofit that was started by Andrew Lovedale, a former Davidson College basketball player and Nigeria native. Lovedale played under current Appalachian State Head Coach Jim Fox during Fox's tenure as an assistant coach at Davidson.

Every summer, A2S hosts basketball camps for over 500 youth in Benin City, Nigeria. A2S delivers athletic shoes for each child that participates.

On Feb. 21, fans are encouraged to donate new or almost new shoes, along with a $5 donation to cover shipping. Fans also have the option to donate $25, which covers the cost of sending one Nigerian child to camp.

Fans are also encouraged to visit the A2S table on the concourse of the Holmes Center on Feb. 21 to learn more about the foundation.

For more information on A2S, visit a2sfoundation.org.