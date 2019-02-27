BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State Football will make its intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, March 30, open to the public as a highpoint of the 2019 spring practice season under the direction of first-year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.



The open scrimmage will begin at 10 a.m. and last about two hours. The Mountaineers host Sun Belt rival Texas State in baseball at 1 p.m. that day, as well as league foe South Alabama in softball at 2 p.m.



Light concessions will be available at Kidd Brewer Stadium for the scrimmage. Fans should be aware that construction has begun on both the north end zone facility and the residence hall complex at the site of the Stadium parking lot. Fans will be encouraged to park in Peacock Lot or the Rivers Street Parking Deck for the closest walking distances to the stadium.



More instructions on parking, stadium entrance and seating sections for the March 30 scrimmage will be forthcoming.



In the event of inclement weather, the scrimmage will be closed to the public as the team moves indoors. App State Athletics will communicate any cancelations at least 24 hours prior to the event.



App State, coming off three straight Sun Belt championships and four straight bowl victories, began spring practice Monday with a new-look coaching staff but many familiar faces on the field from last fall’s Sun Belt Championship and New Orleans Bowl-winning squad that finished 11-2 and one spot out of the national top 25. The Mountaineers will open the 2019 season with back-to-back home games against East Tennessee State (Aug. 31) and Charlotte (Sept. 7).

Fans interested in purchasing 2019 football season tickets and joining the Yosef Club can do so online by clicking HERE, by calling 828-262-2079 or by visiting the App State Athletics ticket office, located at the Holmes Center. The deadline to renew season tickets for the upcoming season is April 30.

Anyone who renews or purchases 2019 football season tickets by March 15 will have a chance to win one of several of the following exclusive offers.

