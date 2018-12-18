



WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Isaac Johnson recorded a career-high 17 rebounds and Hunter Seacat added a career-best 10 points, but Appalachian State men's basketball dropped a hard fought 83-73 decision at Georgetown on Tuesday evening.

Johnson posted 10 points to go along with his 17 rebounds (six offensive) for his third double-double of the season and seventh of his career. His 17 rebounds better his previous best of 16 set last season at James Madison.

Seacat went 4-of-6 (66.7 percent) from the field. He added a season-high six rebounds and tied his career-high with three assists. His four made field goals also ties a career-high.

Ronshad Shabazz tallied a game-high 20 points, while adding three rebounds and two steals. Bennett Holley drained a career-high four three-pointers to finish with 12 points in a reserve role.

The Hoyas (8-3) used an early 6-0 run to build a 14-9 lead, only to see Holley respond with back-to-back triples to give App State (4-7) a 15-14 edge. Georgetown pushed its lead back to eight points at 28-20, but App State answered with the next eight points to tie the score at 28-28. The Hoyas took a slim 44-42 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Georgetown opened a 57-50 advantage. But App State roared back with a 9-0 run, capped by a layup from O'Showen Williams, to take a 59-57 lead with 9:41 to play. From there, the Hoyas scored 12 of the next 16 points to open a 69-63 lead. App State pulled within three points at 74-71 with just over two minutes to play, only to see Georgetown score seven consecutive points to put the game away.

The Hoyas held a slim 46-44 edge in rebounding, with the Mountaineers posting a 13-10 advantage on the offensive glass. The Black and Gold also tied a season-high with 10 steals and assisted on 16 of 27 made field goals.

Appalachian State will have a quick turnaround and host Milligan at 7 p.m. on Thursday inside the Holmes Center.






