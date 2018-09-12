BOONE, N.C. – Appalachian State’s home football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15, against Southern Miss will not be played this weekend in Boone due to increasing concerns associated with Hurricane Florence.

While the scope of the storm’s impact in the High Country is still unknown, university officials have worked in partnership with Southern Miss and emergency management personnel to reach a decision that is in the best interests of the safety and well-being of fans, student-athletes and game day personnel.

Officials from both schools are exploring options to reschedule the game. Further details on that and any ticket implications will be communicated as soon as possible via AppStateSports.com, via email to ticket holders and through local and regional media outlets.

Check AppStateSports.com for the most up-to-date information on the rescheduling of other home athletics events, which include women’s soccer, men’s soccer, alumni reunions and the 2018 App State Athletics Hall of Fame celebration.