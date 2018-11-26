BOONE, N.C. -- Six players scored at least seven points as Appalachian State men's basketball posted a 91-64 victory over Winston-Salem State on Monday evening inside the Holmes Center.

Isaac Johnson paced the Mountaineers (2-4) with a game-high 19 points on 8-of-10 (80.0 percent) shooting, a game-high seven rebounds and a career-high six assists.

Adrian Delph added a career-high 18 points, including a 4-of-6 (66.7 percent) mark on three-pointers, and a career-best five rebounds.

Ronshad Shabazz finished with 10 points and a season-high tying five assists.

Bennett Holley drained three triples and tallied a season-high nine points, while Tyrell Johnson and Hunter Seacat each had seven points.

Robert Colon had 15 points for the Rams (2-3), while Jamel McAllister added 10 points.

Shabazz hit a pair of trifectas to cap an 8-1 run in the first half and give App State a 30-18 lead.

The Mountaineers pushed their lead to 18 points at 40-22 on back-to-back threes from Isaac Johnson and Nick Hough.

App State took a 44-24 edge into the break.

Early in the second half, the Black and Gold used a 7-0 spurt to push its lead to 53-27 with 16:44 to go.

Winston-Salem State pulled to within 18 points at 57-39, but the Mountaineers pushed their lead back up to 72-45 with just over 10 minutes to play on threes from Delph and Holley.

The Rams would get no closer than 21 points the rest of the way.In all, App State went 15-of-34 (44.1 percent) from beyond the arc. The 15 made three-pointers mark a new season best for the Black and Gold. In addition, the Mountaineers assisted on 18 of their 33 made baskets and held a 43-34 advantage in the rebounding battle.

Appalachian State will be back at it on Friday evening, taking on East Carolina in a road contest at 7 p.m. on ESPN3.

Following that game, the Mountaineers return to the Holmes Center for two consecutive games, hosting Howard on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. and North Carolina Central on Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

