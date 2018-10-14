BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State increased its voting point totals in both the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll following a 35-9 road victory against Arkansas State.

App State (4-1, 2-0 Sun Belt) posted program highs of 51 voting points in the AP Top 25 (up from 11 last week) and 55 voting points in the Coaches Poll (up from 38 last week). Those totals have the Mountaineers unofficially at No. 29 in the AP Poll and No. 31 in the Coaches Poll.

Individually, College Sports Madness announced its Week 7 awards and named outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither the defensive player of the week in the Sun Belt. He had a career-high 14 tackles at Arkansas State, including five stops on plays that gained 1 yard or less.

SouthernPigskin.com named inside linebacker Jordan Fehr its defensive player of the week in the Sun Belt and Scott Satterfield the league's coach of the week. Fehr also had a career-high 14 tackles and one sack, which was one of his seven stops on plays that gained 2 yards or less.

App State has outscored its last four opponents by a combined score of 204-32, including 65-0 in the second half. The Mountaineers return to action Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. home game against Louisiana.

App State is currently No. 4 nationally in scoring offense (48.4 points per game), No. 8 in scoring defense (15.4 points per game), No. 7 in yards allowed per game (288.2), No. 11 in offensive yards per game (496.8) and No. 1 in special teams touchdowns (four).

