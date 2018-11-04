*Appalachian State held Coastal Carolina to 72 rushing yards on 26 attempts. The previous season low for the Chanticleers, who ranked ninth nationally at 251.6 rushing yards per game, was 126 in an opening-week loss at South Carolina. Coastal had rushed for at least 251 yards in each of its last three games.

*The Mountaineers allowed single-digit points for the fifth time this season and didn't give up an offensive touchdown for the second time in three Sun Belt road games. Arkansas State kicked three field goals in a 35-9 loss to App State.

*App State, which entered Saturday ranking fourth nationally with an average of 5.86 defensive three-and-outs per game, had six in 12 possessions at Coastal. That included four straight to begin the game, as the Chanticleers picked up their initial first down with less than five minutes remaining in the second quarter.

*Appalachian State finished with 34:56 in possession compared to 25:04 for Coastal, which entered the game ranking fourth nationally with an average possession time of nearly 35 minutes a game. In their last seven games, the Chanticleers had enjoyed time of possession advantages of 11:48, 11:56, 10:27, 20:18, 17:42, 4:06 and 2:10.

*Inside linebacker Jordan Fehr had a career-high 3.0 sacks, and he just missed a fourth with a quarterback hurry on the play right after his third sack. The last App State player with three sacks in a game was Eric Boggs, who accomplished the feat against Louisiana late in the 2015 season.

*With Fehr as the leading tackler on the play, App State recorded its first safety since Fehr had an end-zone takedown against Savannah State last season.

*Sophomore defensive end Chris Willis made his first career start, had a tackle for a 7-yard loss and also forced a fumble.

*Junior safety Josh Thomas posted his second interception in the last four conference games. He also had a pick at Arkansas State.

*Coastal Carolina began one drive at its 2-yard line and three more drives at its 1-yard line. One punt apiece from Clayton Howell and Xavier Subotsch was downed at the 1 by Desmond Franklin, and Subotsch also had a punt fair caught at the 9. Howell had a 49-yard punt downed at the 1, and he averaged 47.3 yards on his three kicks.

*Jacob Huesman became the first App State quarterback to lead the Mountaineers to a win in his first career start since Jamal Jackson completed his first 15 passes in a 49-42 victory at The Citadel in 2011. After that, three straight quarterbacks made their first starts in App State losses.

*App State had a pair of 100-yard rushers for the second time this season, as Darrynton Evans rushed for 159 yards and Marcus Williams Jr. had 103. Against Gardner-Webb, D'Andre Hicks rushed for 150 yards and Jalin Moore had 109.