App State Adds Second WR To Class Of 2020
Just days after locking up its first wide receiver for the class of 2020, Appalachian State has added one more to the fold. According to his Twitter account, Sincere Brown has committed to the Mountaineers.
Brown, a 6-foot-5 receiver at First Baptist School in Charleston, SC, chose the Mountaineers over offers from Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Navy, N.C. A&T, and The Citadel. He was also drawing interest from Power 5 Syracuse.
Last season Brown recorded 16 receptions for 501 yards and six touchdowns. His big play ability was evident with a per catch average of 31.3 yards.
In addition to his frame, Brown has plus ball skills, a notable catch radius, and elite speed. According to Athletic.net, the wideout recorded times of 11.34 in the 100 meters and 23.54 in the 200 meters this past track and field season.
Brown gives App its tenth commit for next year’s class and fourth from the Palmetto State.
110%Committed🙏💰 pic.twitter.com/jbvULZbtVn— Sincere Brown (@SincereB8) July 27, 2019