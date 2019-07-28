Just days after locking up its first wide receiver for the class of 2020, Appalachian State has added one more to the fold. According to his Twitter account, Sincere Brown has committed to the Mountaineers.

Brown, a 6-foot-5 receiver at First Baptist School in Charleston, SC, chose the Mountaineers over offers from Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Navy, N.C. A&T, and The Citadel. He was also drawing interest from Power 5 Syracuse.

