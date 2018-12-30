



SAINT LOUIS, Mo. – Appalachian State men's basketball dropped a 83-55 contest at Saint Louis on Sunday afternoon in its non-conference finale.

Ronshad Shabazz paced the Mountaineers (5-8) with a team-high 13 points to go along with three rebounds. In the game, he moved past Wayne Duncan (1,734) for fourth place on the all-time scoring list.

Isaac Johnson added his fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. He has now recorded double digit rebounds in six games this season.

Justin Forrest chipped in with nine points and five rebounds, while Tyrell Johnson tallied seven points and four rebounds.

In the first half, the Billikens (9-4) used an 8-0 run to build a 19-5 lead. App State responded with the next seven points to pull within 19-12. Saint Louis pushed its lead back out to 11 points, but a late spurt by the Black and Gold cut its deficit to 34-28 at the intermission.

In the second half, a three-pointer by Forrest opened the scoring and pulled the Black and Gold within three points at 34-31 with 19:12 remaining. From there, the Billikens answered with a 13-3 run to open a 13-point lead at 47-34 with 13:39 left to play.

Later in the half, the Billikens pushed their lead to 16 points at 60-44 with 8:11 to play, thanks to a 6-0 spurt. Saint Louis put the game away with a late 11-0 run to open a 25-point lead at 76-51.

App State finished 19-of-59 (32.3 percent) from the field, while Saint Louis went 32-of-68 (47.1 percent) in shooting.

Javon Bess tallied a team-high 20 points and added nine rebounds to lead Saint Louis.

The Mountaineers will return to action on Thursday evening at South Alabama at 8 p.m. EST in their Sun Belt opener. App State will follow that with a 3 p.m. contest at Troy on Saturday. Both games can be seen on ESPN+.



