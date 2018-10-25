Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts for 129 yards and a touchdown and passed for another to lead the Eagles to a 34-14 rout of No. 25 Appalachian State on Thursday night in Statesboro, GA.

The Eagles knocked out App State quarterback Zac Thomas on the Mountaineers’ first offensive series and the Apps never could muster much of an offensive attack. App’s backup quarterbacks, Peyton Derrick and Jacob Huesman, combined to complete 11 of 26 pass attempts for 140 yards and four interceptions.

On the night, App turned over the ball five times and failed to force one and App was flagged for 11 penalties totaling 91 yards and Georgia Southern had just two penalties for 11 yards.

App scored a very late touchdown ending a stretch of 27 unanswered points by the Eagles.

The Mountaineers dropped to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Sun Belt Conference while the Eagles improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the Belt.

Appalachian State’s next game is Nov. 3 at Coastal Carolina.







