App Goes Down
Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts for 129 yards and a touchdown and passed for another to lead the Eagles to a 34-14 rout of No. 25 Appalachian State on Thursday night in Statesboro, GA.
The Eagles knocked out App State quarterback Zac Thomas on the Mountaineers’ first offensive series and the Apps never could muster much of an offensive attack. App’s backup quarterbacks, Peyton Derrick and Jacob Huesman, combined to complete 11 of 26 pass attempts for 140 yards and four interceptions.
On the night, App turned over the ball five times and failed to force one and App was flagged for 11 penalties totaling 91 yards and Georgia Southern had just two penalties for 11 yards.
App scored a very late touchdown ending a stretch of 27 unanswered points by the Eagles.
The Mountaineers dropped to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Sun Belt Conference while the Eagles improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the Belt.
Appalachian State’s next game is Nov. 3 at Coastal Carolina.
Postgame Notes
*Appalachian State is now 30-4 in its last 34 conference games and 14-3 in its last 17 conference road games.
*A week after batting down two passes, Demetrius Taylor recorded the first blocked punt of his career. With Steven Jones blocking two punts against Gardner-Webb and Tae Hayes blocking a field goal against South Alabama, the Mountaineers have four blocked kicks this season, a total that's tied for third place nationally.
*Corey Sutton, who entered the game with a yards-per-catch average of 21.53 that ranked No. 9 in the nation, had his third reception of at least 40 yards this season. He hauled in a 50-yard reception to set up a first-half touchdown.
*Cole Garrison, a sophomore, made his first career start at right guard.
