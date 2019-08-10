Appalachian State football has announced the addition of another transfer this offseason. T.D. Roof, the son of defensive coordinator Ted Roof, has decided to join his father on the Mountaineer program. The younger Roof will sit out the upcoming season and have two years of eligibility remaining.



A three-star prospect coming out of Buford High School in Georgia, the 5-foot-11, 224-pound Roof signed with instate Georgia Tech. The linebacker played 11 games as a freshman for the Yellow Jackets and tallied 17 total tackles including two for loss and two sacks. Following his freshman season, Roof transferred to Indiana.



He was granted a waiver from the NCAA and was eligible to play immediately. Last season he totaled 39 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack in 10 games including one start for the Hoosiers.







