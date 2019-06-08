2021 QB: 'Boone Unlike Any Place I've Been'
Appalachian State left a strong impression after a recent visit by class of 2021 quarterback Santino Marucci. Coming off the heels of a strong sophomore campaign in which he threw for over 1,600 ya...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news